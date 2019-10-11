Inter Milan lining up Ivan Rakitic move?

Inter Milan have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Following the arrival of Frenkie de Jong at Camp Nou, Rakitic has been limited to just two starts so far this campaign..

The report adds the Serie A giants are in pole position to complete the signing of the Croatia international in January.

It is suggested that Juventus and Manchester United are both interested in the 31-year-old midfielder, with the Croatian said to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top January target.

The Catalan giants are also reportedly willing to offload Ousmane Dembele, Arturo Vidal, and Samuel Umtiti over the next year.

Rakitic, who joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014, has two years left to his contract at the Nou Camp.