Arsenal still keen on signing Facundo Torres

Arsenal have not given up hope of signing the Uruguayan midfielder Facundo Torres and could make an approach in the summer.

The 22-year-old was considered by the Gunners during the January transfer window, but manager Mikel Arteta chose to pursue players with more Premier League experience.

Torres caught the eye of Arsenal during their pre-season match against Orlando City, where he impressed as one of their standout performers.

In their search for a new winger, the North Londoners had been expected to make a signing during the January transfer window. Despite pursuing Mykhaylo Mudryk, their efforts proved fruitless, and they subsequently turned their attention to Leandro Trossard. While Mikel Arteta may have considered Facundo Torres as an option for the right-wing position, he appears content to bide his time.

Filling the right-wing spot is proving to be a challenge for Arteta. Although Arsenal have been linked with high-profile players like Raphinha of Barcelona and Moussa Diaby of Bayer Leverkusen, the question remains whether they would be willing to compete with Bukayo Saka for a place in the team.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 22-year-old South American winger remains on their radar.

EXCL: Uruguayan winger Facundo Torres will extend the contract with MLS side Orlando City, agreement in place until 2027 — here Torres with agents Egardo Lasalvia & Gustavo Santorini 🚨🟣🇺🇾 #transfers #MLS ➕ Understand there will be release clause worth $30m into new contract. pic.twitter.com/eOT3lTd4Rj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2023

Romano stated, “Arsenal has not had any direct communication or made any offers to Orlando regarding Facundo Torres. They have merely been monitoring the player, as they do with many others around the world.”

“Although no concrete negotiations have taken place to date, I am certain that many clubs, including Arsenal, will keep a close eye on his progress as he is an exceptional talent.”

Torres recently signed a new contract with Orlando City until 2027.