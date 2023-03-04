Liverpool keen on Manuel Locatelli?

Liverpool have reportedly made an approach to sign Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli in the summer transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could direct the club’s recruitment team to focus on securing the signing of Locatelli.

The Reds are already displaying interest in signing a player who is considered one of the crucial members of the club based in Turin.

The Italy international has started in 23 games and made six substitute appearances for the Old Lady in the current season, although the midfielder has not yet scored or assisted in any of them.

Despite not registering any goals or assists, the 25-year-old has been a regular in the team.

The Bianconeri holds an advantageous position to resist any attempts to sign Locatelli, as he is still bound to the Turin-based club with a contract that has three more years to run, and there is a possibility of Adrien Rabiot leaving on a free transfer.

However, Juventus’ chances of retaining Locatelli could be affected by their ability to secure a place in the Champions League for the 2023-24 season. Currently, Massimiliano Allegri’s side is ten points away from the top four positions in Serie A, but they have made it to the round of 16 in the Europa League.

Locatelli is reportedly valued at approximately €35m.