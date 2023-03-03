Liverpool hoping to sign Mason Mount

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount ahead of next season, according to TalkSport.

The Reds are showing a keen interest in acquiring the England international.

The 24-year-old has a contract at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2024. However, negotiations for a contract extension have come to a halt, leaving the midfielder’s future with the club uncertain.

The reason for the contract extension impasse is reportedly due to Mount’s desire for wage parity with Chelsea’s top earners, which the club is unwilling to offer at this time.

As his contract is set to expire in a little over a year, the Blues may have no choice but to sell him before next season. However, they would be hesitant to see their home-grown talent move to a rival club.

Mount has scored 70 goals in 190 appearances during his tenure at Chelsea. However, the ongoing season has not been ideal for the Englishman.

Liverpool have expressed interest in acquiring Mount’s services, as they have been struggling in the current season, particularly with an inconsistent midfield.

The addition of Mount will provide Liverpool with a creative boost in the middle of the pitch.