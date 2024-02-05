Arsenal to compete with Chelsea for Victor Osimhen

Arsenal are set to compete with Chelsea in the pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during the upcoming summer transfer window, as reported by The Mirror.

The 25-year-old Nigerian international displayed his skills by scoring 26 league goals last season, propelling Napoli to the Serie A title.

Despite signing a contract extension in December until 2026, Osimhen’s departure seems imminent, with Napoli planning to cash in to fund essential reconstruction. The striker’s contract reportedly includes a release clause valued between £100 million and £110 million.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal have expressed interest in Osimhen, with Chelsea considering him a top target for the summer. The Blues sought his signature last year but faced challenges due to their absence from the Champions League.

Arsenal, having met with Osimhen’s representatives in 2022, remain in the race, with Ivan Toney also on their radar.

Osimhen represents a significant addition. With only four goals from Gabriel Jesus and five from Eddie Nketiah, the Gunners are eager to reinforce their attacking prowess.