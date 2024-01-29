Newcastle United keeping tabs on Rafael Leao

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a bold move to sign 24-year-old sensation Rafael Leao from AC Milan.

According to Saber Desfarges via Téléfoot, the Magpies are interested in bringing the Portuguese to strengthen their squad. Despite a slightly challenging season, Leao has managed 12 goal contributions in 26 outings.

Leao, who began his career in the Sporting CP youth ranks, has impressed since joining Milan, contributing to 91 goals in 189 appearances.

While he has over four years left on his current deal with the Italian club, the financial situation at Milan and interest from top European clubs might open the door for a potential move in the summer.

The Magpies aim to secure a player who can guarantee goals. However, winning his signature could prove to be a challenging task for Eddie Howe’s team.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the battle for Rafael Leao’s signature is set to unfold, with both Newcastle United and PSG vying for the talented winger.