Atletico Madrid interested in Wolves defender Hugo Bueno?

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Hugo Bueno.

The La Liga giants recently underwent a period of transition, with three departures and two arrivals in the January transfer window.

Further changes are expected in the summer as they aim to rejuvenate their aging squad. According to reports, Los Rojiblancos have identified Bueno as a potential transfer target.

According to AS, the Red and Whites are considering making a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Hugo Bueno, who was primarily with the Under-21 team at the start of the 2022-23 season, was given a chance to play with the first team by interim manager Steve Davis in October.

Since then, the defender has started in 11 matches and made 2 substitute appearances. Despite losing his place in the team for their recent 3-0 win over Liverpool, the Spaniard remains a key player for the Wolves, having been rewarded with a long-term contract that runs until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Atletico and Wolves have a history of conducting transfers, having recently transferred Matheus Cunha from Wanda Metropolitano to the English league.