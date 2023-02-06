Arsenal considering summer move for Youri Tielemans

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, who will become a free agent this summer.

The Gunners were previously linked with the Belgium international at the end of last season, but the transfer window closed with the midfielder still on the team.

Currently, Tielemans’ contract with the Foxes is entering its final six months and if he does not renew it, the East Midlands risks losing him for free in the upcoming summer.

Tielemans is now able to negotiate pre-contract terms with overseas clubs. There were speculations that he would join Arsenal in January, however, the Gunners acquired Jorginho instead.

With Leicester City struggling in the lower half of the Premier League standings this season, it is unlikely that Tielemans will renew his contract and he is poised to become one of the most sought-after free agents in the upcoming summer transfer market.

CBS Sports journalist – Ben Jacobs has reported through TEAMTalk that Arsenal are still optimistic about securing the signature of the highly-rated midfielder.

Tielemans has scored 28 goals and registered 25 assists from 185 appearances since first joining on loan from Monaco in January 2019. This season alone, the midfielder has scored four goals and provided one assist in 27 matches.

Due to Mohamed Elneny’s severe knee injury, Arsenal are left with only three available central midfielders for the remainder of the season – Jorginho, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey. Elneny’s contract could expire at the end of the season and result in him leaving for free, but the club are expected to activate his one-year extension to retain him until 2024.

Additionally, the Premier League leaders have plans to make moves for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo during the summer transfer window.