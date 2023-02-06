Barcelona keen on Villarreal’s Juan Foyth?

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Villarreal defender Juan Foyth in order to strengthen their right-back position.

The current right-back area has been a challenge for the club’s manager Xavi, and he hopes to address the issue during the summer transfer window.

The recent departure of Hector Bellerin to Sporting Lisbon, has left the Catalan giants without a solid option in the right-back position.

Despite using Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde, and Ronald Araujo as right-backs, none of them are specialised in this position, with Kounde and Araujo more suited for central defence and Balde mainly used as a left-back.

As per Fichajes, the Blaugrana are considering the signing of Juan Foyth from Villarreal and the club hopes to solve it in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Barcelona had attempted to sign Foyth last summer but failed to reach an agreement with Villarreal. Now, the Catalan club plans to revive their pursuit of the Argentine defender who has a contract with the Yellow Submarine until 2026.

Foyth, 25, has played a limited role this season due to injuries, appearing in just 12 competitive matches. Despite this, he has still managed to score one goal and provide two assists.