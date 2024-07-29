Liverpool pondering fresh pursuit of Anthony Gordon

Liverpool’s pursuit of 23-year-old Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon could be a pivotal move in the transfer market. As reported by Sunday World, the Reds are eager to bolster their attacking options with the England international before the summer window closes.

Gordon has impressed with his versatility and productivity, contributing 12 goals and 11 assists last season, he has proven his ability to make a significant impact from either flank. This versatility and his goal-scoring prowess are precisely what Liverpool need to enhance their forward line.

The Magpies, however, are unlikely to let Gordon go easily. The Premier League outfit are building an ambitious project, aiming for Champions League qualification and success in domestic competitions. Losing a crucial player like Gordon, who, alongside Alexander Isak, spearheaded their attack last season, would be a significant setback.

Liverpool’s determination to secure Gordon stems from their need for a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose contract is nearing its end. Additionally, with Luis Diaz potentially on his way out, the acquisition of Gordon could be crucial for maintaining depth and quality in their attacking unit.

While Newcastle might demand a hefty fee, Gordon’s potential to develop into a top-class player under Liverpool’s guidance makes him a worthwhile investment. His admiration for Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard could also play a role in swaying his decision.

As the transfer window nears its end, Liverpool fans will be keenly watching to see if the Reds can bring Gordon back to his boyhood club and add another exciting talent to their ranks.