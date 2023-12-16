Chelsea interested in Alessandro Buongiorno

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno, with the Italian centre-back garnering attention from various Serie A clubs as well.

The 24-year-old, a product of Torino’s youth system, established his place in the first team after two loan spells. Buongiorno showcased his versatility, excelling as both a centre-back and a left-back.

The defender’s impressive performances have not only earned him a spot in the Italian national team but also attracted interest from high-profile clubs. Earlier linked with Arsenal, Chelsea have now entered the race to secure his services. With Torino demanding £35 million for Buongiorno, Chelsea, known for its financial prowess, seems well-positioned to make the move.

Chelsea’s pursuit of the Italian centre-back aligns with potential defensive reshuffling at Stamford Bridge. The impending departure of Thiago Silva as a free agent and uncertainties surrounding players like Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, and Trevoh Chalobah make investing in a centre-back a strategic move for the Premier League heavyweights.

While competition from Serie A clubs is expected, Chelsea’s financial strength could play a decisive role in securing Buongiorno’s signature. As the club looks to bolster its defensive ranks in 2024, the battle for the talented Torino defender is set to unfold, and Chelsea aims to emerge victorious in the pursuit of Alessandro Buongiorno.