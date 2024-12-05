Barcelona keen on Luiz Henrique

Barcelona’s interest in Luiz Henrique signals their intent to strengthen their wide attacking options as they prepare for a pivotal year.

The 23-year-old Brazilian winger has thrived since joining Botafogo from Real Betis in early 2024, showcasing his talent in a breakout season. His contributions—12 goals and six assists in 51 appearances—have been instrumental in Botafogo’s success, including their Copa Libertadores triumph and potential Serie A title.

Henrique’s rise has also earned him a spot in Brazil’s national team, with six caps to his name. His ability to shine on both domestic and international stages has naturally attracted European giants. While Premier League clubs have taken note, Barcelona’s interest is particularly compelling. With Ferran Torres potentially exiting, Henrique offers an affordable, proven La Liga option who could seamlessly adapt to Xavi’s system.

The Blaugrana’s pursuit of Henrique reflects a larger strategy to blend cost-effective signings with tactical necessity. If the deal materialises, it could be a win-win for the player and club, ensuring Barcelona maintains attacking depth while Henrique continues his upward trajectory on the European stage.