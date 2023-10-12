Barcelona keen on Piotr Zielinski

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for the Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski on a Bosman deal next summer.

The 29-year-old, who played a key role in Napoli’s 2022/23 Serie A title win, is in the final year of his contract, making him an attractive option for the reigning La Liga champions.

Barcelona’s midfield was bolstered with signings like Oriol Romeu and Ilkay Gundogan in the previous summer. However, they are both on the older side, indicating the need for a longer-term solution in midfield. Several names have emerged on Barca’s radar, including Zielinski, who brings a mix of title-winning experience and consistency.

The Poland international has been a prominent figure in Serie A, contributing with 50 goals and 47 assists during his time with Napoli. Reports have suggested that the midfielder is interested in joining Real Madrid after his Napoli stint. Still, Barcelona are set to pursue him as a free agent next summer if he doesn’t extend his contract with Napoli.

As the Catalan giants continue its search for midfield reinforcements, Piotr Zielinski’s potential arrival in a Bosman move adds an intriguing dimension to their summer transfer plans. However, the competition for his signature is expected to be fierce, should he become a free agent, making the coming months crucial for Napoli to secure his future.