Barcelona winger Abde Ezzalzouli on Chelsea radar?

Chelsea have identified Barcelona striker Abde Ezzalzouli as a possible future transfer target.

Despite buying eight players in the recent January transfer window, the Blues will likely need to facilitate numerous departures to comply with FFP and maintain harmony within the squad. Nonetheless, the club’s owners are expected to pursue proactive measures in the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea’s top priorities for the transfer window are central midfielders and a central forward, as they have enough creative players.

Reports from Spain suggest that Chelsea executives have been impressed by Barcelona winger Ezzalzouli, who played a role in Morocco’s successful World Cup campaign, making three substitute appearances in the semi-finals. Additionally, the 21-year-old has gained more senior experience during his loan to Osasuna, especially since his return from Qatar.

The winger has started eight games and appeared as a substitute six times in La Liga, and he recently scored during Osasuna’s Copa del Rey victory over Sevilla.

Although Osasuna wants to keep him, they have no buy option in their agreement with Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are under no obligation to sell Ezzalzouli, who has a contract until 2026, unless they receive a lucrative offer.