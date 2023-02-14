Arsenal keen on Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.

The Belgium international, who has contributed 28 goals and 25 assists in 185 appearances during his four-year stint at King Power Stadium, faces an uncertain future as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Over the past year, the 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a transfer to Arsenal, given his ability to enter into pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs.

The Gunners had reportedly considered making an offer for the Belgian in January, as they failed in their pursuit of primary target Moises Caicedo. However, the North Londoners ultimately chose to recruit Jorginho from Chelsea for roughly £12m and signed him to an 18-month contract at Emirates Stadium.

According to journalist Dean Jones from GiveMeSport, there is still a possibility that Mikel Arteta’s side could revive their interest in Tielemans ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Jones also states that Tielemans has a significant opportunity to choose his next destination for the upcoming season.

Besides being linked with Manchester United, Newcastle United, Liverpool, and Barcelona, the midfielder continues to be a significant part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans, and the Foxes manager is optimistic that the Belgian will extend his stay at the club by signing a new contract.

Tielemans has made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes this season.