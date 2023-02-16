Arsenal eyeing up a move for Denzel Dumfries

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries, according to Fichajes.

Arsenal joined Manchester United in race to secure the signature of the Netherlands international.

The Gunners are interested in signing the 26-year-old defender during the summer transfer window. Inter needs to generate approximately €60 million to stabilise their finances, and selling Dumfries could significantly aid their cause.

Despite being a valuable asset to the Nerazzurri in recent seasons, letting him go could bring in a substantial sum of money.

After joining Inter from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2021, Dumfries has consistently displayed an impressive performance. He has a contract with the club until 2025. However, the Italian outfit could generate a substantial amount by selling him during the next season, even with a few years left on his contract.

Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in signing the Dutchman, who has made a remarkable 71 appearances for Inter Milan, contributing 17 goals. This season, the full-back has played in 26 games, scoring or assisting on five occasions.

Man United’s manager Erik ten Hag has encountered problems at the right-back position, with neither Diogo Dalot nor Aaron Wan-Bissaka meeting his expectations. As a result, he is interested in bringing Dumfries to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.