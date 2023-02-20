Bayern Munich keen on Hakim Ziyech

Bayern Munich have joined the list of clubs wanting to sign Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech.

The Bavarians are reportedly keen on acquiring the Morocco international in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The 29-year-old is being sought after by the German outfit ahead of the next season. Although Paris Saint-German are expected to renew their pursuit of the frontman in the summer.

Ziyech joined Chelsea in the summer of 2020. Despite his initial game time, the Moroccan failed to make a lasting impression and struggled to establish himself as a regular player for the Blues. As a result, he has only made 101 appearances for the West Londoners, with 25 goal contributions.

Ziyech has played in just 18 matches this season for Chelsea, providing only one assist in 782 minutes of play. Due to this lack of game time and recent arrivals at the club, it seems likely that the striker will leave Stamford Bridge in the upcoming transfer window.

Although his priority is still to join PSG, a move to the French capital fell through in the last transfer window. However, the entrance of Bayern Munich into the race to sign him could change things. The Bundesliga giants are interested in adding depth to their attack and are willing to compete with PSG for Ziyech’s signature in the summer.