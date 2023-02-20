Barcelona lining up move for Manchester City’s Rodri

Barcelona are weighing up a summer move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Sergio Busquets could depart from the Catalan giants on a free transfer at the end of June since his contract at Camp Nou is due to expire. Although the Spain international has not made a definite decision regarding his future, several teams in the MLS and Saudi Arabia have reportedly made offers to the seasoned midfielder.

While Barca have numerous options in central midfield, such as Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Pablo Torre, Gavi, and Franck Kessie, they do not have a suitable substitute for Busquets.

Football Insider reports that the Catalan giants are interested in signing Rodri and are willing to pay £80m to secure his signature during the upcoming transfer window.

The 26-year-old began his career with Atletico Madrid and then joined Villarreal in 2013, where he worked his way up through the ranks before making his first-team debut in 2015.

Since joining Manchester City four years ago, the midfielder has been a vital part of the squad, amassing 185 appearances, scoring 15 goals and providing 14 assists. During his tenure at the Etihad Stadium, Rodri has won two Premier League titles, two EFL Cups, and the Community Shield, and was a runner-up in the 2020-21 Champions League.

In addition, Barcelona are reportedly interested in Ilkay Gundogan, whose contract with City is set to expire at the end of June.

Amidst ongoing uncertainty about Bernardo Silva’s future, a recent report suggests that there could be significant changes in Manchester City’s midfield during the summer transfer window. West Ham United’s Declan Rice has reportedly regained the interest of the Premier League champions.