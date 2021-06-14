Chelsea favourites to sign Jack Grealish











Chelsea are at the head of the queue to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish this summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder has enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign for Villa, banking seven goals and 12 assists in 27 outings in all competitions.

The England international still has more than four years left on his contract at Villa Park, but there have been rumours that he could me on the move this summer.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea have now emerged as the favourites to lure the playmaker to Stamford Bridge during this summer’s transfer window.

Grealish is currently with the England squad at Euro 2020.