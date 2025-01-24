Chelsea Lead Race to Sign Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea are reportedly ready to make a formal bid for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old Argentina international has found playing time inconsistent under United’s head coach Ruben Amorim, fuelling speculation about a potential departure.

Garnacho Open to a New Challenge

Garnacho, who has immense potential, is now considering a fresh start, with Chelsea emerging as the frontrunners for his signature. The Blues have already initiated direct talks with Manchester United and are preparing to table an official offer soon.

United have placed a £59 million price tag on the talented winger, but Chelsea are optimistic about striking a deal for £50 million, including add-ons.

Premier League Stay Favoured

While Napoli showed interest earlier this month, Garnacho reportedly prefers to stay in the Premier League, making Chelsea an ideal destination. Personal terms are not expected to be a hurdle, as the player is keen on the move.

United to Seek a Replacement

If Garnacho departs, Manchester United will likely look for a cost-effective replacement to fill the void in their squad.

This transfer saga is heating up, and a resolution could be reached soon as Chelsea look to bolster their attacking options.