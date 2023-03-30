Chelsea to battle Man Utd for Goncalo Ramos?

Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United are both vying for the signature of promising young talent Goncalo Ramos from Benfica.

The Portuguese, who is generating significant interest across Europe, has caught the eye of these two English giants. It remains to be seen which club will come out on top in the race to secure the services of this highly coveted footballer.

The 21-year-old has had a remarkable season with Benfica, contributing 24 goals and 10 assists in 36 games. It is widely anticipated that the youngster will depart this summer, and there are reportedly several clubs interested in him, as per Record.

The Red Devils have been keeping an eye on Ramos for some time, but Chelsea and Real Madrid are also said to be in contention for his signature.

Benfica are presently unwilling to lose Ramos for anything less than his €120m release clause, but this is unlikely to deter interested clubs. In the past, the Portuguese giants have accepted long-term payment plans, and they may be amenable to the same approach this time around.

This would be advantageous to clubs such as Man United and Chelsea, who are operating within the confines of Financial Fair Play regulations.