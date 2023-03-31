Ruben Loftus-Cheek on AS Roma radar?

Chelsea midfielder has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for AS Roma.

According to Football Insider, Roma head coach Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Italy during the summer transfer window. The Blues may consider selling him if they receive a reasonable offer, as Todd Boehly aims to revamp their midfield.

Chelsea have already made numerous changes to their squad in the past two transfer windows. Despite spending around 600 million on new, predominantly young, talent, the Premier League giants will also have to make decisions on player sales in the upcoming summer.

Loftus-Cheek will enter the final year of his contract, and Chelsea are unlikely to exercise their option to extend his contract by 12 months.

The West Londoners are reportedly willing to sell Loftus-Cheek, who has been a regular player for the club this season.

Reports suggest that AC Milan are interested in the midfielder, and AS Roma may have joined the race to secure his signature. Mourinho is keen on bringing the midfielder to Rome and strengthening his squad. However, much will depend on the Portuguese manager’s future at the club, as he has been linked with a move elsewhere.

Loftus-Cheek may weigh his options and consider the potential interest from AS Roma, as well as other Premier League clubs.

At present, Loftus-Cheek’s future at Stamford Bridge appears uncertain, and a move away from the club could be a favourable option for all parties involved.