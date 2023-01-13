Chelsea weighing up move for Real Madrid’s Rafa Marin

Real Madrid centre-back Rafa Marin has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea.

The 20-year-old is under contract with the La Liga champions until 2024, meaning that the youngster could leave in a cut-price deal between £5m and £10m.

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea are preparing a bid for the Spaniard, who is yet to make his professional debut for Madrid.

The report goes on to claim that the Blues will face stiff competition from RB Leipzig and Juventus for the centre-back, with both sides are also said to be keen on the player.

Whilst Marin is yet to make his senior debut for the European champions, he has impressed at the Spanish giants’ reserve team, and has featured for Spain at youth level.

With only 18 months left on his contract, Graham Potter’s side are looking at making this deal happen on the cheap later this summer.