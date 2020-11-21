Chris Smalling hits out at Manchester United for putting him in s*** situation

Chris Smalling has criticized Manchester United for the way they treated him during his final days at Old Trafford, claiming they put him in a s*** situation.

The 30-year-old had been playing for the Red Devils since 2010, but had dropped down the pecking order under Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. So, he was permitted to join Paulo Fonseca’s side on loan last season.

Chris Smalling exclusive interview: His lowest moment at Manchester United, a new life in Rome and being reborn as 'Smalldini' https://t.co/FSW9bbkiYM — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) November 20, 2020

The experienced centre-back impressed everyone with his performances during that brief spell and was featured regularly for La Lupa.

A permanent move to Serie A looked likely for the experienced player, with the Italian side said to be keen.

The Red Devils had brought in Harry Maguire in a deal worth a whopping £80million and the Norwegian boss also had Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly, and Phil Jones.

However, the England international only secured a move to the Rome based club when only a day was left on the Italian transfer window, costing them £18million.

He told The Telegraph: “I was just a bit frustrated.

“One, I would like to have been told earlier and then, secondly, I was only able to go with just a day left of the Italian window being open.

“I knew that my days under Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) were pretty much numbered.

“The English window had shut. I was left in a very s*** situation. I had to decide.

“After I had that chat [with Solskjaer] it was a case of, ‘I’m not sure when your next game will be.’

“In an ideal situation I would have known early in the summer and made plans and it almost got to the stage where I had a day left.

“My wife had just had a kid as well. There was a lot going on that happened at the last minute.”

Smalling has only been able to make four appearances for Roma this season due to his injury, but they are still placed fourth in the league table, having only three points behind leaders Milan.