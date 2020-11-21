Giovanni Reyna pens new contract with Borussia Dortmund

The United States international Giovanni Reyna has extended his stay at Borussia Dortmund by penning a new long-term contract until 2025 with the Bundesliga giants.

The talented youngster recently earned his debut for USMNT against Wales, which ended 0-0 at the Liberty Stadium.

The 18-year-old had sparked interest from the Premier League and La Liga, however, he was determined to continue his stay at the Westfalenstadion.

Dortmund’s official Twitter account confirmed that the attacking midfielder has committed his future to Lucien Favre’s side.

Breaking: Reports confirm that Giovanni Reyna has extended his contract until 2025! ✍️ ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐞 pic.twitter.com/1TmBYn808j — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 20, 2020

Reyna is an academy product of the Black and Yellows and progressed through the ranks to make his professional debut for the club in January 2020. He has shown great promise and the German side have now rewarded him with a new deal.

And Favre is featuring him regularly this season, with the 18-year-old racking up 12 appearances with two goals and five assists to his name.

Giovanni, who spent the majority of his youth career at the MLS side New York City, has also been impressive for his present club in the cup competitions, with the youngster contributing both in the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League.