Does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserve a new contract











Ole Gunnar Solskjær signed a new contract with Manchester United that will keep him at the club till 2024, with an option to extend for another year. The football world is pondering upon whether it is the right thing to do or not since there hasn’t been much of a success. The pundits all over the world do not understand as to why a new contract was given, that too a three plus one. When managers like Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, and many others have only signed a two-year-deal.

This is Ole’s fourth season at the club. When he took over the club four years ago, he finished sixth, and last season he finished second. The progress has been steady rather than spectacular as the club hasn’t won anything, just knocked on the door by losing semi-finals and finals of various competitions. Tuchel, after winning the Champions League has signed a contract for two years, so why has United signed him for three.

It’s safe to say that there’s no so called ‘elite manager’ out there in the market who they could have signed now, or can sign if the club performed badly mid way through the season. This was Ole’s last season at the club, it’s not like he had a number of clubs down his throat requesting to come on board. This is what is a conundrum for the fans, and shows how terribly the club is run by whoever’s in charge.

There was a time that Manchester United was always in the conversation for winning titles all over the place, but now it’s not the case. Now, there has been so much stagnation that they’re not even close to winning anything. A successful season under Ole would be either winning something, or coming close to winning like Liverpool was after Man City when the latter won the title two years ago.

For way too long, United haven’t won anything, and for Ole Gunnar Solskjær to stay, a decently big title is a necessity nonetheless.

Written By: Ticket Huddle