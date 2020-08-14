Done Deal: Arsenal sign Brazil winger Willian

Arsenal have announced the signing of Brazil winger Willian, who was a free agent after leaving Chelsea.

The Gunners have strengthened their attacking options for the upcoming season by signing the Brazilian ace on a three-year deal following his seven years career at Stamford Bridge.

The 32-year-old will wear the number 12 shirt for the North Londoners.

Willian racked up 339 appearances for Chelsea since arriving from the Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.