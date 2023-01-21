Done Deal: Atletico Madrid sign Memphis Depay

Atletico Madrid have announced the signing of Memphis Depay in a £2.6m move from La Liga rivals Barcelona.

The Dutchman has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 28-year-old has scored 13 goals in 36 appearances for Barca but had fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha at Camp Nou.

Newcastle United and PSV Eindhoven were reported to be interested in Depay, but Los Rojiblancos have confirmed his signature.