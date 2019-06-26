Done Deal: Everton sign Andre Gomes from Barcelona

Everton have confirmed the signing of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes on a five-year deal.

The Portugal international joins the Toffees for a £22m fee following an impressive loan spell at Goodison Park last season.

The 25-year-old told evertontv: “I’m really happy to sign the contract with Everton – it wasn’t hard to decide, it was an easy decision and I’m very happy to have made it.

“I know the club made a massive effort to sign me and I’m very happy and thankful to them. I said during the year that I felt part of a family and that is the most important thing to me.

“Last year was a really good experience for me. I just wanted to feel part of something special and I found it here. It was good for me in that moment and right now, after signing for Everton, it’s even better.”

Gomes moved to the Nou Camp from Valencia in 2016 and has since gone on to make 72 appearances, half of which were as a substitute.

