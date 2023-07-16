Man United’s Quest for a Japanese Star Goalkeeper: Talks with Zion Suzuki Underway

Manchester United are in talks with Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki for personal terms, aiming to sign the promising 20-year-old. The club’s pursuit of a new goalkeeper comes after the departure of David de Gea, leaving them seeking a reliable replacement. They are also close to securing Andre Onana from Inter Milan in a substantial deal.

Man United manager Erik ten Hag is determined to find a competent backup for Onana, with Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson expected to leave. While Heaton had initially agreed to move, ten Hag halted the deal, and Henderson may be joining Nottingham Forest permanently.

Manchester United are working on Zion Suzuki deal. Japanese goalkeeper is one of3 options as backup GK and talks are now taking place on player side. 🔴🇯🇵 No talks yet with Urawa Reds as Man United are busy with André Onana deal being completed. pic.twitter.com/s5RS3SETpP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2023

Zion Suzuki has caught Man United’s attention as a potential option. He is keen on the opportunity to step into European football’s top tier. The club is currently in discussions with Suzuki and his representatives, but the final move may happen after securing the Onana transfer.

Despite Suzuki’s limited experience, he is highly regarded in Japan and could prove to be a valuable deputy for Onana in the upcoming season. Manchester United aim to resolve their goalkeeping situation promptly before focusing on strengthening their striker position.

Ten Hag also has plans to add a new central midfielder and defender, depending on the available finances.