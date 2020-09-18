Juventus closing in on Edin Dzeko as Luis Suarez’s hopes dashed

According to Goal.com, Roma star Edin Dzeko is set to join Juventus on a two-year deal as Luis Suarez’s hopes of joining the Serie A champions were dashed.

Dzeko, 34 is all set to say goodbye to the Catalan giants he spent five years to move to Turin and work under the new boss Andrea Pirlo.

The Bosnian will sign a two-year deal with the Bianconeri worth €7.5 million per year, while the Old Lady will also pay €16 million as a transfer fee to the rival club.

This has led to an end to Suarez’s dreams of landing a move to the Italian outfit after Barca manager Ronald Koeman made it clear that the Uruguayan is not part of his future plans.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina captain’s exit from the Stadio Olimpico comes as Roma are close to signing Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik.

The experienced player will give an additional option in a formidable attack that includes Cristiano Ronaldo as Pirlo aims to transform the Serie A champions into Champions League winners.

The report claims that the Old Lady had also been linked with a move for other top footballers Olivier Giroud, Edinson Cavani and Alvaro Morata at various points throughout this summer.

Across a career spanning almost two decades, Dzeko has claimed titles both in England and Germany, and helped his country to their first World Cup appearance in 2014, scoring in their win over Iran.