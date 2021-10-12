Juventus considering move for Bernardo Silva?











Juventus have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva on loan.

City boss Pep Guardiola revealed over the summer that Silva had informed the club of his desire to leave, and the Spaniard tactician suggested last month that his future remains uncertain.

It is understood that the 27-year-old remains keen to leave the Premier League champions next year in order to return to mainland Europe.

According to Calciomecato, the Bianconeri are in the market for a creative midfielder and have identified the Portuguese international as a potential loan target in the January transfer window.

However, the report adds that the Citizens will only entertain a permanent exit for the playmaker, who still has four years left on his contract.

Silva has made a bright start to the current season, featuring in 10 of their 13 fixtures across all competitions.