Juventus interested in Aymeric Laporte on loan











Juventus have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte on loan this summer.

The Spanish international had been a first-team regular under Pep Guardiola since his £57m move to the Etihad Stadium in 2018, until last season when the 27-year-old lost his place to John Stones.

According to Tuttosport via Forza Italian Football, the Bianconeri are considering making an approach for Laporte, though they are more likely to negotiate a temporary move instead of a permanent due to their current financial situation.

The Spaniard is believed to be willing to leave the Premier League champions this summer after he found himself surplus to requirements at the Etihad, though the centre-back would prefer a move to La Liga, with Barcelona and Real Madrid having previously expressed their interest.

Laporte still has four years left to run on his contract.