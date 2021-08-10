What Will Lukaku Bring To Chelsea?











The Belgian is rejoining the club this summer.

Chelsea are on the verge of signing a striker after failing to land Haaland this summer. The club tried everything but could not reach an agreement with Dortmund. So, they’ve taken a rather unconventional step, and signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter. The player will arrive for a fee of €115m, very expensive for someone his age. The blues were in need of a number 9, and they’ve gotten their man.

Olivier Giroud has gone to Lukaku’s rival club AC Milan, and they’re also looking to sell Tammy Abraham as he has no place in the squad. Timo Werner is the one they should sell though, as he has not been in the best of form in his first season in the Premier League. Given Tammy’s age, he should be the one they should keep, but it seems like he will move to Roma. Nothing is confirmed, as talks are ongoing.

Lukaku will bring what Chelsea have been missing in the past two years, a guaranteed finisher, who can put the ball behind the net. Timo Werner got only 10 goals and 10 assists last season, and expectations were pretty high from the former Leipzig man. He was supposed to be the next big number 9 in the league, but that did not happen. On top of that, the German has missed absolute sitters, which has brought down his stock immensely.

Romelu Lukaku has scored 24 goals and assisted 11 times in Serie A last season, helping the club win the league. Even after that, the club is financially struggling and hence major assets of the club have been sold. There’s a chance that Lautaro Martinez might be sold to Spurs, but nothing is confirmed. Lukaku links up well with the attacking midfielders, is very physical, and versatile. Most importantly, he won’t have any issues adapting to the Premier League as he has played for United, and Chelsea before.

Chelsea have now got a lot of firepower in attack, with Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, and Hudson-Odoi. After getting Lukaku, the club is focussed on getting Jules Kounde from Sevilla to strengthen the backline. Thomas Tuchel is building a winning team, to compete with the likes of Manchester City for the title this summer.

Written By: Ticket Huddle