Tottenham Hotspur weighing up move for Joaquin Correa?











Lazio midfielder Joaquin Correa has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign for Biancocelesti, contributing 11 goals from 38 appearances in all competitions.

His performances have understandably attracted interest from other top European clubs with Tottenham Hotspur said to be contemplating an approach.

However, Corriere dello Sport claims that Spurs are yet to make a formal bid for the Argentine this summer.

The report goes on to claim that Correa’s representatives are also yet to hold positive discussions with any potential suitor, who are said to be keen on the South American.

The Serie A outfit are allegedly prepared to consider offers somewhere in the region of €30m.