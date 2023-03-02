Juventus keen on Marcel Sabitzer?

Juventus have emerged as rumoured suitors for Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

Several players are nearing the end of their contracts, and among them is Adrien Rabiot, who might leave Turin before the 2023-24 season.

The Bianconeri will need to find a suitable replacement and will likely search the market for alternatives.

Calciomercatoweb reports that the Italian giants are highly interested in securing a deal for Marcel Sabitzer, who was a backup option during his 18 months at Bayern Munich and was loaned to Manchester United in January.

The Austrian has been regular since joining the Red Devils, starting in three games and coming on as a substitute twice in his first month at Old Trafford.

The loan agreement is straightforward, and now the 28-year-old will return to his parent club, where he is under contract until 2025.

However, it seems probable that the midfielder will be available on the transfer market, especially with his compatriot Konrad Laimer already having agreed to a free transfer to Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig.

Although Manchester United may consider signing Sabitzer on a permanent basis if he proves to be a valuable addition to the first-team squad.