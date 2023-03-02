Man United retain interest in Jude Bellingham

Manchester United reportedly still hold an interest in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

There is a lot of speculation about the future of the England international, with Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City being considered the top contenders to sign him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United are also in contention to sign the 19-year-old attacker. However, Romano noted that the exact amount of the club’s summer transfer budget is uncertain due to the current ownership situation.

Furthermore, Bellingham’s future is still uncertain, and all possibilities, including signing a new contract with Dortmund, are being considered. According to a recent report, Bellingham may sign a new contract with BVB that includes a release clause, which could result in his departure in 2024.

Bellingham has had a remarkable season for the Bundesliga outfit, contributing ten goals and six assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

The teenager has played in 120 games for Dortmund since his arrival three years ago, scoring 20 goals and providing 24 assists.

Man United are reportedly in the market for a new central midfielder, but there are speculations that the club might prioritise signing a centre-forward instead. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane are said to be the top targets.