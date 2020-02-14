Juventus to rival Man United in race to sign Jude Bellingham
Juventus are reportedly ready to lock horns with Manchester United over Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window.
The Red Devils were strongly linked with the 16-year-old midfielder last month but a move did not materialise.
The 20-time English champions are allegedly determined to sign the teenager at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, but according to The Daily Mail, the Turin club are now firmly in the race.
Bellingham has been a key player for Blues this term, scoring four goals and provided three assists in 28 appearances in the second tier of English football.
The Serie A champions have allegedly joined Bayern Munich in the race for the England Under-17 international with Man United now seemingly facing a fierce competition to secure his services during the summer.