Leeds United eye £20m bid for Weston McKennie?

Leeds United have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie in the January transfer window.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is said to be in the market for a new attacker in the upcoming window.

According to The Sun, the Yorkshire giants have identified McKennie as a potential January target, though they would have to pay £20m to persuade the Bianconeri to sell the 23-year-old midfielder, who has made 12 starts in all competitions this season.

The USA international is yet to have convinced manager Massimiliano Allegri that he is capable of a regular place in his first XI.

McKennie still has just over three-and-a-half years left to run on his contract.