Leeds United winger Raphinha on Tottenham Hotspur radar?

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Leeds United attacker Raphinha this summer.

The 25-year-old forward is expected to leave the Whites after helping the club secure Premier League survival last season.

He possesses a contract at Elland Road until the end of the 2023-24 campaign, but the Yorkshire giants are still expected to demand a hefty fee for his services, with interested suitors said to have been quoted at least £50m.

Barcelona are deemed favourites to sign the Brazil international and supposedly had a five-year contract agreed with the attacker, but doubts have emerged over Barca’s ability to complete a summer deal given their financial woes.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the Brazil international, but The Athletic reports that Spurs could rival their North London counterparts for his services.

Raphinha has scored 17 goals and registered 12 assists in 67 matches for the Whites since arriving at the club in 2020.