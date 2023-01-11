Leicester City favourites to sign Harry Souttar?

Leicester City are reportedly seem ready to try to win the race to sign Stoke City defender Harry Souttar during the January transfer window.

According to the Daily Record, the Foxes are at the front of the queue in the race for the Australian’s signature.

Leicester head coach Brendan Rodgers has allegedly sent scouts to assess the capabilities of the 24-year-old defender at a time when the 2015-16 English champions are likely to soon require reinforcements.

West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly ready to rival Leicester City over the coming weeks with both clubs are keen on signing fresh faces.

Brendan Rodgers’s side are desperare for defensive reinforcements, with the club lingering just above the relegation battle between a handful of league clubs.

The Scottish-born centre back still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract.