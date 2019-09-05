Liverpool and Chelsea to lock horns for Joe Gelhardt

The Premier League duo Liverpool and Chelsea are keeping a close eye upon Wigan Athletic wonderkid Joe Gelhardt, who made his senior debut for the Latics back in April.

The 17-year-old is considered to be among the brightest talents in the Championship. His impressive performance under Paul Cook has attracted many clubs take notice of the teenager’s talent.

According to Goal, the Premier League giants have been monitoring Gelhardt’s progress for quite some time now, while both The Reds and the Blues scouts have watched him in action last season.

Other English sides, such as Everton, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also keen on signing the striker.

The England Under-18s will be playing against Australia, Brazil and South Korea in the coming days and he will definitely be on the spotlight in these matches.