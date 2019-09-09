Tottenham Hotspur identify Christian Eriksen replacement

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Juventus forward Paulo Dybala as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen, who sees his contract expire at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Spurs are reportedly determined to complete a deal for Dybala in the mid-season transfer window as the Premier League giants look to replace Christian Eriksen.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were strongly linked with a swoop for the Argentine during the summer before ultimately having to admit defeat in their pursuit of the 25-year-old forward.

According to Daily Star, the Lilywhites are confident that they will be able to secure the signing of Dybala when the January transfer window opens for business.

The report goes on to claim that the north London outfit want to push forward with a January move as they prepare for the exit of Eriksen.