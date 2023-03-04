Liverpool considering move for Adrien Rabiot

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ramped up his interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as the German tactician eyes key midfield reinforcements for next season.

Fichajes reports that the Reds are interested in signing the France international during the upcoming transfer window. He is seen as a potential solution to improve Liverpool’s midfield, which has struggled during a disappointing season.

The 28-year-old has been regarded as a reliable player, with only a few standout performances, he failed to impress during his three-year stint with the club and was reportedly up for sale last summer.

Although he was on the verge of joining Manchester United, the central midfielder ultimately remained at Turin and enjoyed his most successful season yet.

Rabiot would be a valuable asset for any club, particularly Liverpool, who are in need of midfield reinforcement. His potential availability on a free transfer would also allow Jurgen Klopp to allocate his financial resources to other areas of the squad.

Bringing in Rabiot would undoubtedly enhance Liverpool’s midfield options, but there could be hurdles to overcome in pursuing him. He may demand a considerable pay increase from his current salary and would likely prioritise playing in the European competitions.