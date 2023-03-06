Newcastle United keen on signing Scott McTominay

Newcastle United are lining up a swoop for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Football Insider reports that Newcastle United are targeting the Scottish midfielder for the summer transfer window.

McTominay may find himself out of favour with Man United’s manager Erik ten Hag, making him a potential acquisition for Eddie Howe at St James Park.

As the Magpies looks to bolster their squad ahead of the new season, midfielders are a priority for Howe in the next transfer market. There are several options, and Howe wants to build the team with careful consideration.

Howe aims to overhaul his central midfield, with Sean Longstaff likely to depart to make way for a new addition. Newcastle are also interested in offering Bruno Guimaraes a new deal.

The future of Joelinton remains uncertain at Newcastle United, and manager Eddie Howe is actively exploring new options for the upcoming transfer window.

McTominay’s future at Old Trafford appears to be in jeopardy due to Erik ten Hag’s infrequent use of him in his plans. Although United refused to sell the 26-year-old midfielder during the January transfer window.

In addition to Newcastle United, West Ham United are also reportedly interested in signing McTominay.