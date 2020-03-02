Liverpool identify Todd Cantwell as Adam Lallana replacement

Liverpool have reportedly earmarked Norwich City attacker Todd Cantwell as a possible replacement for Adam Lallana this summer.

Lallana will see his contract at Anfield expire at the end of the current campaign and there are no discussions in place for an extension, meaning that the 31-year-old midfielder is likely to leave on a free transfer.

The Athletic reports that the Reds are also willing to let Xherdan Shaqiri leave the Merseyside outfit this summer, with the 28-year-old Swiss forward having made just two league starts during an injury-disrupted season.

The report adds that Liverpool keen on to replace the attacking midfield pair and that Norwich’s Cantwell is at the top of their wishlist.

The Canaries want £30m for Cantwell regardless of whether they suffer relegation, although the Reds could face competition for the 22-year-old’s signature from the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Cantwell has contributed six goals and two assists during his 28 top-flight appearances this season.