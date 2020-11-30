Liverpool keen on signing free agent Ezequiel Garay

Liverpool have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Ezequiel Garay on a free transfer, according to a report.

The Reds have been offered the chance to sign Ezequiel Garay to strengthen their injury-stricken defence.

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, Garay is available on a free transfer after the 34-year-old defender was released by Valencia at the end of the season.

According to the same story, the Argentine represents a cheap solution to the Reds’ defensive issues given the experienced centre-back could sign a relatively inexpensive contract.

Liverpool are currently without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold, while James Milner picked up a hamstring injury on Saturday.

Liverpool will take on Ajax in the Champions League encounter on Tuesday before they host Wolverhampton Wanderers next Sunday.