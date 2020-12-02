Man United, Chelsea, Tottenham all eyeing up move for Ben White?

Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Ben White is reportedly the subject of interest from Premier League giants Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 23-year-old defender has impressed with the Leeds United during their triumphant 2019-20 Championship campaign, and the centre-back has quickly established himself as a regular since returning to his parent club.

The former Leeds loanee has been a standout performer for the Seagulls and has been linked with a move to the Premier League champions Liverpool in the past.

Now, Sky Sports News claims that Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham are keeping tabs on the centre-back’s progress, with the Premier League trio all potentially searching for defensive reinforcements for the coming future.

White is contracted to Brighton until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.