Liverpool plot loan January move for Aaron Long
Liverpool have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing USA international Aaron Long on loan before the January transfer window shuts down.
The Reds have been dealt a huge blow as both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are set for an extended length of time on the sidelines with long-term knee injuries, while Joel Matip has now picked up an ankle problem.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the Premier League champions are now looking to sign a new centre-back before the winter window closes.
According to ESPN, Liverpool have identified New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long as the ideal signing as the 28-year-old is available on a three-month loan deal, with the MLS season is currently in its off-season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Long, who has previously been linked with West Ham United – has featured on 135 occasions for his current side in all competitions.
