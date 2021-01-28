Barcelona plot January move for Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso











Barcelona have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso in the January transfer window.

The La Liga outfit are said to be targeting a new left-back before the January transfer window shuts down to provide competition for Jordi Alba, with Junior Firpo’s future remains uncertain.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Alonso is reportedly the subject of interest from Barca boss Ronald Koeman in the final stages of the mid-season transfer window.

Alonso, 30, has only made three appearances for Chelsea during the current season, while he has not played a single minute of football for the Blues since the end of September.

The Spain international has made over 150 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, though, and still has two and a half years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.